This is what Sidharth Malhotra has to say about Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolanm's recently released film 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. created a lot of buzz in India. The film received mixed responses from the audience.

On Monday, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his views about the film and called it a "Masterpiece." Taking to Instagram, the 'Shershaah' actor shared a poster of the film on his stories and wrote, "Masterpiece #ChristopherNolan."

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. 'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus, which has triggered online fury in India.

The film was released on July 21. Talking about Sidharth's work front, he will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The series will stream on the OTT patfrom Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

