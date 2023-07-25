Left Menu

Trevor Noah is coming to India for special shows, more deets inside

Trevor Noah, the acclaimed standup comedian, is all set to make his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour'.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 14:49 IST
Trevor Noah is coming to India for special shows, more deets inside
Trevor Noah (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Missed seeing former television host Trevor Noah in action since his exit from 'The Daily Show' last year? If yes, then there's good news for fans especially those living in India. Noah, the acclaimed standup comedian, is all set to make his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour'.

Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the 'Off The Record' Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1. As per a statement, Trevor's 'Off The Record' Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature Noah in his element, performing a satirical set.

Excited about India Tour, Noah said, "After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I'm so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!" The update has left desi fans excited.

"Woah...can't wait for Noah to perform in India," a social media user commented. "This is huge. Super happy," another one wrote.

While announcing his exit from 'The Daily Show', Noah recalled his earlier trip to India. "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023