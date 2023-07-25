Left Menu

Mumbai: Man befriends woman PUBG player, rapes her on pretext of marriage; held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 14:52 IST
Mumbai: Man befriends woman PUBG player, rapes her on pretext of marriage; held
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage after they became friends while playing the PUBG game and later started working together at an event management company in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and the woman met online at the end of 2020 and later she joined the event management firm.

''The accused established physical relations with the woman after promising marriage. As per the complainant, the man raped her multiple times at various hotels till January 2023 and also shot videos of the act,'' the official said.

He threatened the woman that he would release the video clips on social media if she refused to maintain physical relations.

''As he refused to marry her, the woman approached the police following which an FIR was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 376 (n) (2) (physical relations on promise to marry), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code,'' the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

