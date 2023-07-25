Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' poster unveiled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Dream Girl 2'' on Tuesday released the official poster of the movie.

Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and Khurrana shared the poster, which provides a first look at the actor as well as his alter ego in the film Pooja.

''Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear,'' Khurrana wrote on Instagram.

''Dream Girl 2" is the follow-up to the actor's 2019 comedy-drama which featured him as a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has directed "Dream Girl 2" as well.

The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

