Left Menu

India Couture Week 2023: Falguni Shane Peacock to pay ode to Renaissance era

Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock always bring something new to the table. The duo is all set to open the 16th edition of India Couture Week on Tuesday evening at Taj Palace here.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST
India Couture Week 2023: Falguni Shane Peacock to pay ode to Renaissance era
Falguni Shane Peacock (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock always bring something new to the table. The duo is all set to open the 16th edition of India Couture Week on Tuesday evening at Taj Palace here in the national capital. The designers will pay an ode to the Renaissance era with their collection on display.

Take a look at this BTS moment, where Falguni and Shane Peacock are seen giving a brief glimpse of their collection. "Watch Falguni Shane Peacock unveil their signature couture collection 'Renaissance Reverie' at the opening show of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2023, in association with Reliance Brands. The collection is an ode to the Renaissance period and a seamless fusion of rich Indian culture, techniques, and craftsmanship," a post read on Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram account.

Actress Kiara Advani is their muse for tonight's fashion gala. On Monday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the show.

She dropped a short video with the designers from their studio and captioned it, "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after agess." Falguni and Shane Peacock have been in the fashion business for decades now. They have even worked with global artistes. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker's entry in the Sex And The City Reboot, all clad in a signature Falguni and Shane creation?

A combination of maroon and cobalt blue, the Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga features hand-embroidered Resham-work in chequered patterns on the full-sleeved blouse and motifs. Sarah looked exquisite in the duo's ensemble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023