Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen' to be screened at 2023 Venice Film Festival

The film replaced Zendaya-starrer Challengers, which was pulled from the festival due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US.Filmmaker JA Bayonas directorial Society of the Snow will serve as the closing film.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:19 IST
First-time filmmaker Karan Tejpal's feature film ''Stolen'' has made it to the official line-up of the Venice Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Described as an ''edge-of-the-seat'' thriller, the movie will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra segment of the festival's 80th edition.

The Orizzonti Extra segment showcases a selection of up to 10 works aimed at ''innovating and demonstrating creative originality in the relationship with the public they are meant for'', according to the organisers.

''Stolen'' is produced by Gaurav Dhingra and features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna and Sahidur Rahaman.

The 2023 edition of the Venice Film Festival will be held from August 30 to September 9. Italy's ''Comandante'', directed by Edoardo De Angelis, will open the festival. The film replaced Zendaya-starrer ''Challengers'', which was pulled from the festival due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US.

Filmmaker JA Bayona's directorial ''Society of the Snow'' will serve as the closing film.

