Left Menu

Eminent poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra out with new collection after 25 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:30 IST
Eminent poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra out with new collection after 25 years
  • Country:
  • India

A new poetry collection by award-winning poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra contains extraordinary records of the everyday, as well as a frequent reimagining of history that makes it as commonplace as a relative or a piece of furniture.

''Book of Rahim & Other Poems'', released on Monday, is Mehrotra's first poetry collection in the last 25 years and is published by Westland Books in partnership with 'Literary Activism' -- the publishing imprint of the Centre for the Creative and the Critical at Ashoka University.

''It sees Mehrotra inhabiting the voice and time of an ageing Ghalib; his revisiting Abd al-Rahim Khan-i-Khanan (1556–1627), a Baharlu Turk — an important figure in the Mughal nobility during the reigns of Akbar and Jehangir — and his discovery of objects and letters from his family home in Lahore,'' said the publishers in a statement.

It is divided into four parts: 'Book of Rahim', 'Ghalib, A Diary', 'Book of Lahore', 'Laugh Club of Gandhi Park'.

Mehrotra's previous literary works include seven collections of poetry, four edited volumes on Indian literature, three translations of Prakrit and Kabir's poetry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023