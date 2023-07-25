Left Menu

This is how Vardhan Puri prepared for Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com

Actor Vardhan Puri will be seen in an exciting role in director Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:56 IST
This is how Vardhan Puri prepared for Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com
Actor Vardhan Puri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vardhan Puri will be seen in an exciting role in director Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com. The film is titled 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' and it has been shot extensively in England and Wales, as per a statement.

Sharing how he prepared for the film, Vardhan said, "I have always been an ardent fan of 'Hum Tum' and have thought many times of someday getting to collaborate with the effervescent mind of Kunal Kohli sir since he is so relevant in his ideas and approach especially when it comes to the romantic comedy genre. It just came as a beautiful surprise one day, just like the universe was gifting me a golden opportunity when I got a call from Kunal sir's office to meet. We had a lovely chat about cinema and life. Our energies matched and the same evening I was on board for the film." He added, "We went to England and Wales for the film's shoot. It was so amazing to learn from Kunal sir on set. He is supremely organised, a great captain and just an absolute delight to work. Luckily during the course of the film, we really got along, creatively and personally too and today I can call him a dear friend. He, my co-star Kaveri and I did a lot of prep and shot the whole film during Covid. When I went to London, I was quarantined for 10 days. I had to be confined in a hotel room wherein I did my prep and spent a lot of time with the team. I would call it a great learning experience. I have realized after this filming experience that I thoroughly enjoy playing the lover boy and doing comedy can be so fulfilling."

More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023