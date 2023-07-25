Infosys founder Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on flight, old video goes viral

An old video of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy criticising Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for ignoring her fans on a flight is currently surfacing on social media. During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight.

In the video, Murthy said, "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react." While his wife, Sudha Murthy, who was sitting beside him tried to defend the 'Herione' actor.

"I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," Murthy added, as narrated the incident, Sudha Murthy interrupted him and said, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired." Sudha Murthy added, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million."

Despite her defense, N Murthy continued with his observation and said "That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all." Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Tamiur and Jeh.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'.

Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)