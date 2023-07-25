Akademis should encourage G20 delegates to explore Indian cultural treasures beyond conference venues: Par panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended that Akademis should ''collaborate with tourism authorities and G20 stakeholders'' to promote cultural tourism in India.

Akademis should also encourage G20 delegates to explore Indian cultural treasures beyond the conference venues, thus promoting tourism and economic opportunities, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said this in its report.

There are three national Akademis - one of letters (Sahitya Akademi), another of visual arts (Lalit Kala Akademi), and a third of dance, drama and music (Sangeet Natak Akademi) - that promote India's artistic heritage. The ''Three Hundred Fifty First Report on 'Functioning of National Akademis and other Cultural Institutions''' was tabled in both houses of Parliament on Monday.

Akademis can initiate collaborative projects between National Akademis and cultural institutions from G20 member countries, according to a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the report. This can involve joint exhibitions, performances, artist residencies, or cultural exchanges. Digital platforms like social media handles, live streaming, and virtual exhibitions can be utilised to extend the reach of National Akademis cultural initiatives during the G-20 summit and to engage a global audience and promote cultural exchange beyond physical boundaries, it added.

Among other observations, the parliamentary panel said, some people beg for money in trains, buses in exchange of a devotional song, a qawwali or a melodious Bollywood number.

''While most of them are physically challenged, some just take up the practice out of sheer poverty. However, many of these beggars are also musically trained or belong to families that have been practising music for generations together. Ministry/Akademis must take measures to identify such artists and provide them a platform to showcase their talent and also provide monetary support to them,'' it said.

The Committee also said that the Culture Ministry ''must take measures for equitable representation of all states in the field of art and culture''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)