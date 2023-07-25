Ranveer Singh, Alia-Ranbir, to Vicky-Katrina, celebs attend ‘RRKPK’ special screening in Mumbai

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Tuesday hoisted a special screening of the film where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Lead actor of the film Ranveer Singh arrived in style and was seen donning a white sweatshirt paired with colourful jeans and sneakers.

The 'Ram-Leela' actor was seen dancing on the track 'What Jhumka' at the screening and he also clicked pictures with the paps stationed outside the cinema hall. Ranveer's 'RRKPK' co-star Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple was seen twinning in black sweatshirts with the text 'Team Rocky aur Rani' written on it. Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also attended the special screening of the film in stylish outfits.

Vicky was seen in an all-denim look, while Katrina opted for a beautiful white dress paired with black boots. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also attended the special screening along with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Actor Sara Ali Khan arrived at the screening along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who also worked as an Assistant Director in the film. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was also seen posing in front of the paps at the screening in an all-black outfit. She came along with her mother Savita Chhibber.

Actor Ananya Panday looked beautiful as she attended the screening in a pink floral dress. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora exuded boss lady vibes at the screening as she opted for an all-black suit. She arrived at the screening along with her son Arhaan Khan.

Actor Karisma Kapoor also marked her presence at the screening of the film. She donned a pink blazer over black top and matching pants. Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavani, Anju Bhavani and Ritika Bhavani aslo arrived at the screening and were seen posing in front of the paps.

Actor Chunky Panday was spotted at the screening in a blue shirt and matching denims. Apart from them several actors like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Kim Sharma among others also attended the grand screening

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Recently the makers unveiled the songs 'What Jhumka' and 'Tum Kya Mile', 'Ve Kamleya' and 'Dhindora Baje Re' and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. (ANI)

