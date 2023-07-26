Army Chief interacts with veterans, 'Veer Naris', gallantry award recipients on eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande interacted with veterans, 'Veer Naris', gallantry award recipients and locals in Ladakh's Drass and conveyed his gratitude on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ''Operation Vijay'', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

"On the eve of #KargilVijayDiwas 2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with #Veterans, #VeerNaris, Gallantry Award Winners and Awam of #Dras and #Kargil and conveyed his gratitude. A mesmerising display of military bands and cultural performances showcasing the rich and diverse culture of #Ladakh was also showcased during the event. #IndianArmy,'' the Army tweeted on Tuesday.

The Army has also been putting up posts on its social media handles to mark the 24th anniversary of the occasion.

''A solemn remembrance..General Manoj Pande #COAS paid homage to the #Bravehearts of the #KargilWar in a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya' at Kargil War Memorial, #Dras. Gallant heroes, #VeerNaris and various civil and military dignitaries lit 559 lamps, in honour of the fallen #Bravehearts,'' the Army said in another tweet.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS also felicitated the #Veterans, Gallant Heroes of the Kargil War and the family members of the fallen Heroes. He interacted with the #NariSashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally Team and all other dignitaries present during this solemn occasion. #IndianArmy #KargilVijayDiwas,'' the Army said in a following tweet.

The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

On this occasion, a briefing was conducted on Tuesday at Lamochen (Drass). The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

