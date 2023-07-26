Left Menu

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari to turn muse for designer Ritu Kumar

After wowing everyone with her ramp walk at designer Siddartha Tytler's show in Delhi recently, actor Aditi Rao Hydari is once again all set to make Delhites fall in love with her fashionable avatar on day 2 of the India Couture Week.

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari to turn muse for designer Ritu Kumar
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After wowing everyone with her ramp walk at designer Siddartha Tytler's show in Delhi recently, actor Aditi Rao Hydari is once again all set to make Delhites fall in love with her fashionable avatar on day 2 of the India Couture Week. Aditi willl play a muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar's fashion show, which will take place at Taj Palace in the national capital tonight.

Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world with her stunning style statement for a while now. Her fashion undoubtedly reflects her posed and graceful personality. Siddartha Tytler's recent fashion gala is proof of this fact. Aditi was decked up in a stunning lehenga, exuding royal vibes.

She wore the lehenga set, with a black modern-esque top and a dupatta. She looked magnificent in the black, white, and silver hues of the ensemble. How one can forget her Cannes 2023 appearance?

Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes 2023. She hit the red carpet in a voluminous yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum. Let's revisit her Cannes 2023 look

Now it is to see what look she will serve at Ritu Kumar's show. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

