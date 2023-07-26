Entertainment News Roundup: Venice film fest attracts top names despite Hollywood strikes; Chinese court begins appeal trial for Canadian pop star Kris Wu and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Venice film fest attracts top names despite Hollywood strikes

Venice presented a powerful line-up on Tuesday for its forthcoming film festival, defying fears its 80th edition would be a washout because of strikes by Hollywood actors and writers.

Although many stars will miss the traditional red carpet openings for big studio productions, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera still managed to attract a slew of top movies to the Lido.

Chinese court begins appeal trial for Canadian pop star Kris Wu

A court in the Chinese capital on Tuesday commenced the appeal trial for Canadian pop star Kris Wu, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, after he was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2022 for crimes including rape. The trial was not open to the public to protect the privacy of the victims, Xinhua cited the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court as saying.

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' set UK-Ireland box office double debut record

"Barbie" grossed an estimated 18.5 million pounds ($23.7 million) and "Oppenheimer" 10.9 million pounds at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, Screen International said on Monday - the first time two films opened to over 10 million pounds each. In a battle dubbed "Barbenheimer" on social media, both movies enjoyed sold-out screenings across the country, with many fans flocking to the big screens dressed in pink to emulate the plastic doll.

Jury out in actor Kevin Spacey's London sexual offences trial

The jury in U.S. actor Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial in London retired to consider their verdicts on Monday. Spacey, 63, is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court on nine charges of sexual offences against four men between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, where he worked from 2003 as artistic director of London's Old Vic theatre.

Bryan Cranston calls out Bob Iger at striking actors' rally

Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston rallied a crowd of striking Hollywood actors on Tuesday with comments directed at Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger. Iger angered members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union this month by saying their demands for a labor contract with higher pay and limits on use of artificial intelligence were "unreasonable."

Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed

Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters. Pokemon Co and Niantic, two of the companies behind the wildly popular Pokemon Go augmented reality mobile game, released Pokemon Sleep this month.

'Barbie' movie debut shines even brighter as final tally rises

Barbie's record-breaking debut at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said on Monday. The final Friday to Sunday tally for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was slightly higher than the $155 million the studio estimated on Sunday.

'Oppenheimer' sparks online outrage in India due to Hindu scripture scene

A scene featuring a holy Hindu scripture in nuclear arms biopic "Oppenheimer" has drawn social media fire in India, with many users saying they would boycott the movie because of what one nationalist group called a "scathing attack on Hinduism". The scene features the protagonist reciting a verse from the Bhagwad Gita, considered the holiest of Hindu scripture, just before sexual intercourse.

Exclusive-Music rights giant BMI in renewed talks to sell itself -sources

Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), the music rights company representing top songwriters such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna, is once again exploring options including a sale after it ditched its non-profit model, people familiar with the matter said. BMI has turned to Goldman Sachs Group, the investment bank that also advised it on deal discussions last year, for guidance as it fields interest from potential acquirers, including private equity firms, the sources said, cautioning that the company may still decide not to sell itself.

Fans and family bid tearful farewell to 'French icon' Jane Birkin

Hundreds of fans joined film legends and family members to bid farewell to British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin at her funeral in Paris on Monday. Film star Catherine Deneuve, singer Vanessa Paradis and first Lady Brigitte Macron were among the mourners in the Saint-Roch church.

