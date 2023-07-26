Left Menu

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house - (A)

Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities have said.The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live and King of Staten Island actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said on Tuesday.

26-07-2023
The 29-year-old "Saturday Night Live" and "King of Staten Island" actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said on Tuesday. Davidson was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour and was put in an 18-month diversion that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a ''serious collision''. No one was reported injured.

Davidson's latest show, "Bupkis", debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film "Dumb Money''.

