Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the singers contribution to Punjabi music was priceless.Deep condolences to the fans and the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:50 IST
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, known for hit songs ''Putt Jattan De'', ''Jatt Deona Morh'' and ''Truck Balliya'', died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at a private hospital here.

Shinda, who was in his 60s, breathed his last at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

During his singing career, he sung many famous songs and also appeared in several Punjabi films such as ''Putt Jattan De'', ''Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da'' and ''Badla Jatti Da''.

Many people, including singers and politicians, expressed grief over Shinda's demise.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, ''Very sad to hear the news of the death of famous singer Surinder Shinda ji... The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever.'' Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the singer's contribution to Punjabi music was priceless.

''Deep condolences to the fans and the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His contribution to Punjabi music is priceless. He had an incredibly powerful voice. Shinda ji will be missed by millions of his fans around the world. May his soul rest in peace,'' Badal said in a tweet.

Singer-actor Harbhajan Mann also expressed grief over the death of Shinda, saying Punjabi music has suffered a loss that could never be fulfilled.

''The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing,'' said Mann in a tweet.

Shinda is survived by his son Maninder Shinda, who is also a musician.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

