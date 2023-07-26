Angad Bedi to make his South debut with Nani's 'Hi Nanna'

Actor Angad Bedi has been on a roll. He is all set to make his debut in South films with 'Hi Nanna', which features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

Excited about the film, Angad said, "After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It's a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story." 'Hi Nanna' is touted to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. Shouryuv directed the film, which will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.

In the coming months, Angad will also be seen in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer'. Fans can see him sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher and Shabana Azmi. 'Ghoomer' will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM) on August 12. (ANI)

