“….my in-laws came here and saw me walking the ramp”: Kiara Advani feels special as Sidharth’s family turns her biggest cheerleader

Actor Kiara Advani left everyone spellbound with her desi Barbie magic at India Couture Week 2023. She dazzled in Falguni Shane Peacock's designed outfit. She looked stunning in a pink shimmering sequin slit skirt with a matching blouse. Her wavy hair and entire make-up made her appear more attractive. She was in awe of the overall design and the outfit and praised the designers for their outstanding 'Renaissance Reverie' collection.

While appreciating Falguni Shane Peacock, she said, "I think they have this magic to make their muse feel their best look their best. They both have the ability to make every single piece as shiny as a diamond. My in-laws were here and everything was so perfect. It is such a beautiful outfit. Every piece stands out with the glamour and minute detailing." She added expressing her happiness about being in her husband, Sidharth Malhotra's hometown and her in-laws attending the fashion event, "I am here in the Capital and my in-laws live here and they saw me walking the ramp, so I think it's all wonderful."

Falguni called Kiara a superstar and the perfect choice for this collection. Moreover, the designer duo spoke about their theme and inspiration behind the Barbie idea. She told ANI, "She is so young, so beautiful and the Barbie girl vibe is empowering and everywhere."

From their bridal and traditional outfit to contemporary designs, Falguni and Shane Peacock have created a distinct impact on the fashion world with their innovative creations. This year going by the theme of ICW 2023, they created a beautiful blend of craftsmanship and modern technique. (ANI)

