Airbnb notes 'exceptional level' of demand in Paris region ahead of Olympics

Vacation rentals company Airbnb said on Wednesday that it had noted an "exceptional level" of demand for properties in the greater Paris region, known as Ile-de-France, just a year ahead of next year's Olympics in the city.

Airbnb said searches for properties in the greater Paris region were up by 30% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

