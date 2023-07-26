Left Menu

Ayushmann shares how Kamal Haasan's role in 'Chachi 420' helped him to portray his character in 'Dream Girl 2'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja in the film 'Dream Girl 2'.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:18 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja in the film 'Dream Girl 2'. Portraying the role of a woman is no easy feat. To get into the skin of the character, Ayushmann took inspiration from the roles of Kamal Haasan in 'Chachi 420', Govinda in 'Aunty No 1' and Aamir Khan in 'Baazi'.

Talking about it, Ayushmann said, "True disruptors of cinema are my cinematic inspirations and what Kamal Haasan sir did in Chachi 420, Aamir Khan sir did in Baazi and Govinda sir did in Aunty No 1 are truly defining moments for an actor. I was mesmerised and blown away, looking at how brilliant they are to pull off playing a woman on screen. It was mind-boggling, to say the least. So, for Dream Girl and now Dream Girl 2, I would say that they have inspired me to even attempt to pull off a character who dresses up as a woman when stuck in a situation that leads to comedy of errors. My character of Pooja in Dream Girl 2 is an ode to these brilliant actors and the magic and entertainment they have provided to people in theatres." "I hope people love my performance in Dream Girl 2. I have worked very hard to bring Pooja to audiences. I love to watch people smile when they come to watch a film, and I hope Dream Girl 2 delivers this to the maximum," he added.

'Dream Girl 2' will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

