Left Menu

Food pop-up to showcase authentic Indonesian flavours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:20 IST
Food pop-up to showcase authentic Indonesian flavours
  • Country:
  • India

An upcoming food pop-up 'Paon Nusantara' promises to serve Delhiites with the dizzying diversity of Indonesian cuisine on plate with traditional Balinese dishes like 'Nasi Goreng' and 'Chicken Satay'.

The two-day culinary extravaganza, starting from July 28 here at The Lodhi, hopes to transcend the boundaries of popular Indonesian recipes while intricately exploring the nuances and exceptional techniques that are inherent in the cuisines of Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

'Paon Nusantara' -- deriving from the Indonesian terms 'Paon' meaning kitchen and 'Nusantara' signifying the Indo-Malay Archipelago -- is a brain child of chef Kartikeya Sinha.

From appetisers, main courses to desserts, Chef Sinha has crafted an innovative menu inspired by the Arabian Peninsula, Indian influences, and coastal China, promising an exquisite melange of flavours.

The exotic dishes on the menu include 'Rujak Kaki Lima' (street cart-style spicy fruit salad), 'Pepes Ikan' (spiced snapper grilled in banana leaves), 'Nasi Bungkus' (parcel of coconut rice with choice of sweet & spicy Balinese pork or lemongrass scented jackfruit), 'Jajan Pasar' (sweet bites from the market) and more.

''I believe in celebrating and sharing my culinary journey through food. My food philosophy is simple - use fresh, seasonal ingredients and let them shine,'' said chef Sinha, famous for creating culinary marvels that blend traditional cooking styles with authentic ingredients.

The food goes off the table on July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023