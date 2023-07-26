Mukesh Chhabra to converse with popular journalist Faridoon Shahryar, undertake a 4-city ‘Art of Acting’ tour in the USA

New Delhi (India), July 26: There was a time when the designation of casting director didn't exist and moviegoers were not aware that a person can be hired exclusively to get the best actors on board. Thanks to Mukesh Chhabra, casting direction got a boost in Indian cinema. Chhabra, himself, has become a celebrated icon, having done the casting in several well-cast films like Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), Dangal (2016), Rockstar (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) etc. and also shows like The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Asur, Scam 1992, Scoop etc. Chhabra is now all gearing up for a four-city tour in the USA where he'll inform aspiring actors in the USA on how they can fulfill their dreams of working in Indian films and shows. Called 'Art Of Acting', it'll be hosted by popular journalist Faridoon Shahryar who has conducted a whopping 15000 plus video interviews. The Tour will be organized by by Meit Shah of EB5 Florida Real Estate whose company Blue Wave Events is handling the Tour.

Meit Shah said, "Mukesh Chhabra has revolutionized the concept of casting and hence, I decided to do a tour with him. Meanwhile, internationally awarded Journalist Faridoon Shahryar's interviews amazed me during a flight on Emirates Airways recently. His interviews also appear on Oman Air and he's a very popular name across the world. We are glad both have come on board for the 'Art Of Acting' tour." Mukesh Chhabra exulted, "Through 'Art Of Acting', I shall talk about the journey of some of the biggest films and significant shows that I've been a part of. It's my privilege that I shall be conversing with Faridoon Shahryar who has been a great support to me over the years and is one of the most respected media figures to have emerged from India." Lastly, Faridoon Shahryar stated, "I can't wait for aspiring actors in the US to marvel at Mukesh's thought process in the 'Art of Acting' USA Tour. Also, Mukesh Chhabra is a director as well. He made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara (2020), Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Some rare details about the actor will be shared by Mukesh during this tour. I am sure the audience will lap it up." The 'Art Of Acting' USA tour with Mukesh Chhabra and Faridoon Shahryar is scheduled to be held in Seattle on August 7, Dallas on August 9, Chicago on August 10 and Atlanta on August 11. Flashbrush Productions, a leading name in USA is handling the Production for the entire Tour.

