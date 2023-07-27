Singer Kabir Suman, other intellectuals come out in support of Mamata over Bengal poll violence

Days after some intellectuals including filmmaker Aparna Sen wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for the panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, another group helmed by singer Kabir Suman supported the TMC chief, stating she took steps to control the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Kabir Suman, flanked by writer Abul Basar, poet Prasun Bhowmik, academic Abhik Majumder and other pro-TMC intellectuals, said that deaths in the poll violence should not have happened but the West Bengal government effectively worked to bring the situation under control.

''Deaths due to panchayat poll violence are not new in West Bengal... There have been higher tolls in rural polls held under the previous regime. Certainly, violence is condemnable and must be reined in and we should all work towards that objective,'' he told reporters.

Suman said most of the victims in the panchayat poll violence were TMC supporters and workers and the onus of controlling violence lies on all sides.

Besides Aparna Sen, filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay and actor Kaushik Sen, among others, wrote an open to the CM three days ago, reminding her of ''constitutional rights as the CM to stop this panchayat poll-related violence and accompanying lawlessness''.

Aparna Sen had told reporters, ''The state government and you (Mamata Banerjee) are responsible for this lawlessness.''

