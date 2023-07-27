Left Menu

Singer Kabir Suman, other intellectuals come out in support of Mamata over Bengal poll violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST
Singer Kabir Suman, other intellectuals come out in support of Mamata over Bengal poll violence
  • Country:
  • India

Days after some intellectuals including filmmaker Aparna Sen wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for the panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, another group helmed by singer Kabir Suman supported the TMC chief, stating she took steps to control the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Kabir Suman, flanked by writer Abul Basar, poet Prasun Bhowmik, academic Abhik Majumder and other pro-TMC intellectuals, said that deaths in the poll violence should not have happened but the West Bengal government effectively worked to bring the situation under control.

''Deaths due to panchayat poll violence are not new in West Bengal... There have been higher tolls in rural polls held under the previous regime. Certainly, violence is condemnable and must be reined in and we should all work towards that objective,'' he told reporters.

Suman said most of the victims in the panchayat poll violence were TMC supporters and workers and the onus of controlling violence lies on all sides.

Besides Aparna Sen, filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay and actor Kaushik Sen, among others, wrote an open to the CM three days ago, reminding her of ''constitutional rights as the CM to stop this panchayat poll-related violence and accompanying lawlessness''.

Aparna Sen had told reporters, ''The state government and you (Mamata Banerjee) are responsible for this lawlessness.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023