Hyderabad woman student found 'depressed, starving' in the US, mother seeks help to bring her back

A woman from Telangana who is currently in the USA pursuing MS was found in an awful condition. Her mother wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her back home.

In a letter that was posted on the Twitter page of BRS leader Khaleequr Rahman, the woman said her daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021.

''Since last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA,'' the mother said in her letter.

Rahman in an update on his Twitter page said he was able to get in touch with one Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met Zaidi and she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

He further said he was informed that she was depressed and in a mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she couldn't get a job in the US.

She needs to get out of the depression in order to travel back to India, Rahman said quoting Mukarram.

The BRS leader said he would request Jaishankar to help Zaidi's mother travel to the USA.

