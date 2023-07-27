Left Menu

Showcases from foreign museums will be on display during Bihar Museum Biennale

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:51 IST
Showcases from museums of Costa Rica, Panama, Thailand, Nepal, Israel, Italy and other European countries will be on display during the Bihar Museum Biennale 2023, an official said.

Preparations are in full swing for the second edition of Bihar Museum Biennale 2023, starting here on August 7. The four-month-long event will culminate on January 2, 2024.

''To sensitise people about the importance and significance of museum culture in India, the state government is organising the second edition of Bihar Museum Biennale 2023.

''Visitors will witness an extensive display of contemporary art from Hyderabad-based Salar Jung Museum, display of Thanjavur art, showcases from Costa Rica, Panama, Israel, Nepal, Burma, Italy, Thailand and several other European Union countries during the Biennale'', Anjani Kumar Singh, Chairperson, Advisory Council of Bihar Museum, told PTI.

''We are expecting an impressive footfall of international as well as domestic visitors/tourists for the event'', he said.

Organised by the Bihar government's Department of Art, Culture and Youth Affairs, the second edition of the biennale will feature exhibitions, virtual tours, and art shows.

''... The Bihar Museum Biennale will host four national and nine international museums, spanning countries like Brazil, France, Nepal, Costa Rica, Israel, the US, Russia, Italy, and Thailand. With exhibitions, virtual tours, and art shows centred around the theme 'Connecting People, Connecting Cultures, and Interrogating Museums', it is going to be an artistic extravaganza,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Art, Culture and Youth, Harjot Kaur Bamrah told PTI.

''The Nepal Art Council, Kathmandu, is bringing works of 70 artists as part of the showcase, titled 'Where the Deities Reside', to showcase the country's spiritual and cultural environment. Besides, the event will also carry forward threads of conversations from its first edition, held in a digital format in 2021. There will be two sets of symposia, which will be held between 8-9 August and then between 22-23 August'', said the Chairperson of the Advisory Council of Bihar Museum.

He further said the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, is also showcasing its collection of Thanjavur art, titled 'Three Dimensions of Divinity'.

Simultaneously, the museum will be opening yet another exhibition with the Biennale, titled 'Together We Art'.

''The Bihar Museum, one of the largest museums in India, has also been selected for organizing a two-month-long international art exhibition—' Together We Art:'--- for the artists of G20 countries. Artefacts of selected artists from 19 countries will be put on display during the two-month-long art exhibition, which will also start on August 7.

''Together We Art is based on the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', a concept from the Maha Upanishad. Bihar has a rich heritage, history and arts and culture which we have tried to preserve in this museum'', said Singh.

''Selection of the Bihar Museum for the international art exhibition of G20 is recognition of the inherent grandeur of this museum. The direction for the new Bihar Museum was provided by the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar …Under the vision and guidance of our CM, the museum, built to international standards, the museum galleries chronologically illustrate the history of Bihar and its impact on the subcontinent'', said Singh.

