Left Menu

Varun Dhawan talks about his future collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala

Actor Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Sajid Nadiadwala in the movie 'Bawaal' and also spoke about future collaboration with the producer.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:15 IST
Varun Dhawan talks about his future collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Sajid Nadiadwala in the movie 'Bawaal' and also spoke about future collaboration with the producer. While talking about his collaboration with Nadiawala, Varun said, "'Bawaal' marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one. From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn't seen."

About any future collaboration with Sajid, he added, "My father loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things. I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I'm sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger." 'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023