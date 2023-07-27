Left Menu

Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial

However, he said he would allow him to proceed on claims about other unlawful intrusions, such as the use of private investigators hired to snoop on him.The ruling was similar to one Fancourt made in May in a companion case brought by actor Hugh Grant, that also tossed out phone hacking charges.Harrys lawyer had argued he was prevented from bringing his case because of a secret agreement between the royal family and the newspapers that called for a settlement and apology.

Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him, rejecting the newspaper's attempt to throw out the case.

The Duke of Sussex alleged the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World had hacked his phone and used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him dating back two decades.

News Group Newspapers, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, argued that the suit should be thrown because the claims were brought after the six-year limitation to do so expired.

Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in favour of the argument by the newspapers that Harry was well enough aware of the phone hacking scandal to bring his case sooner. However, he said he would allow him to proceed on claims about other unlawful intrusions, such as the use of private investigators hired to snoop on him.

The ruling was similar to one Fancourt made in May in a companion case brought by actor Hugh Grant, that also tossed out phone hacking charges.

Harry's lawyer had argued he was prevented from bringing his case because of a “secret agreement” between the royal family and the newspapers that called for a settlement and apology. The deal, which the prince said was authorised by the late Queen Elizabeth II, would have prevented future litigation from the royals.

The publisher denied there was any secret agreement and Fancourt said Harry failed to produce evidence of such a deal.

Harry had said the rationale for the secret agreement was to avoid putting members of the royal family on the witness stand to recount embarrassing voicemails intercepted by reporters.

The case is one of three phone hacking lawsuits Harry has brought against British tabloid publishers in his battles with the press.

The decision comes less than two months after Harry testified in his lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mirror. He became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in a court in more than a century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

