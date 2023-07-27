Left Menu

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at London address - UK police

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday aged 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene, London's Metropolitan Police said. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the Met Police said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:09 IST
Sinead O'Connor Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday aged 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene, London's Metropolitan Police said. Artists around the world have reacted to the news, with REM frontman Michael Stipe, U.S. musician Tori Amos and Irish singer Shane MacGowan among those who paid tribute to O'Connor's fierce honesty, intense presence and uncompromising spirit.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address ... Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the Met Police said in a statement. "The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

