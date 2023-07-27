Left Menu

Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:58 IST
Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note: RBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A currency note with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday allaying concerns on the validity of such notes.

The symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes, the RBI said.

In a statement, the central bank said it has come to the notice of the RBI that the validity of banknotes with this symbol present on the number panel has recently been the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

''A banknote with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number,'' it said.

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023