Honey Sweet unveils sneak peeks of Kim Hee Seon as energetic call center employee

Fans of the talented actress Kim Hee Seon are in for a treat as she makes a highly-anticipated comeback to the big screen with the upcoming film "Honey Sweet." The movie, which is generating significant buzz, recently released sneak peeks of Kim Hee Seon in her captivating role as a call center employee, raising excitement among her devoted followers.

In "Honey Sweet," the story revolves around two intriguing characters: Chi Ho, portrayed by the brilliant actor Yoo Hae Jin, and Il Yeong, played by the ever-charming Kim Hee Seon. Chi Ho is a genius researcher working at a candy company, where he crafts deliciously addictive snacks. Meanwhile, Il Yeong is a cheerful and vivacious call center employee who also happens to serve on a loan review board. Their lives take an unexpected turn when their paths intersect, leading to a delightful transformation that promises to warm the hearts of the audience.

Portraying the role of Il Yeong, Kim Hee Sun exudes energy and enthusiasm, making her character a complete extrovert who fearlessly pursues her dreams, including the pursuit of true love. Interestingly, Kim Hee Seon has revealed in a recent interview that she finds several similarities between herself and her character. Just like Il Yeong, the actress considers herself straightforward and honest, which adds a touch of authenticity to her portrayal.

Yoo Hae Jin, who shares the screen with Kim Hee Seon, expressed his confidence in her casting, stating that he believed she was the perfect fit for the role. During an interview with K-drama Star, Kim Hee Seon opened up about her experience working with Yoo Hae Jin on his first romantic-comedy film. The actress fondly reminisced about the time when Yoo Hae Jin paid a visit to the set on her very first day of filming.

"During my first filming, Yoo Hae Jin came to the set and cheered me on even though there was no filming."

During a press conference for "Honey Sweet," lead stars Kim Hee Sun and Yoo Hae Jin, along with fellow cast member Han Sun Hwa and director Lee Han, engaged in a lively interaction with the media.

This press event became a memorable moment for fans as they witnessed Kim Hee Seon's return to the big screen after a remarkable 20-year hiatus. The actress admitted feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness about being back in the movie industry after such a long time. However, she expressed her gratitude for the wonderful team and co-stars who supported her throughout the filming process.

Kim Hee Sun, who had previously headlined the 2003 romance drama "A Man Who Went to Mars" alongside Kim Min Joon and Shin Ha Kyun, reflected on her experiences in the film industry. Despite the long gap between her movie projects, she shared that not much has changed in the field, and she felt right at home working on the set of "Honey Sweet."

In the film, Kim Hee Sun's character, Il Yeong, portrays an ordinary office worker working in a call center. Adding depth to her role, Il Yeong is also a devoted single mother, striving to make ends meet for herself and her child.

Originally titled "Sweet and Warm," "Honey Sweet" is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Korean movie!

Source: MyMusicTaste

