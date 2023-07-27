Vikramaditya Motwane to bring projects on Emergency, Tihar Jail

After 'Jubilee' success, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is now all set to come up with two politically-charged series. He has collaborated with content studio Applause Entertainment, led by Sameer Nair for the same.

The first, titled 'Indi(r)a's Emergency' is a captivating three-part docu-series that will immerse audiences into one of the starkest chapters in India's post-independence history—The Emergency. With the compelling narration of Swanand Kirkire, this contemporary historical exploration employs a combination of archival footage and animation, bringing to life events that shook a nation, read a statement. The second series is an adaptation of the book "Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" authored by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India's largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young Jailer.

Sharing more details about the projects, Motwane said, "I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both 'Black Warrant' and 'Indi(r) a's Emergency' delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity."Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, added, "At Applause Entertainment, our vision has always been to disrupt storytelling and create compelling narratives that captivate audiences. Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences." Motwane also has thriller film 'Control' in the post and is developing Season 2 of 'Jubilee' (ANI)

