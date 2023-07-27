Bangladesh working to enable its people to watch more Indian films in theatres: Minister

Left Menu

date 2023-07-27

Bangladesh is working to enable its people to watch more Indian films in theatres, the country's Information and Broadcasting Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the 5th Bangladesh Film Festival at Nandan in Kolkata, he called for enhanced cultural exchanges between the two nations.

''I was overwhelmed to learn about the 800-metre-long queue outside Nandan to see Haowa. The same cloud sheds rain in both the countries. No barbed wire can snap the bonding of our hearts,'' he said.

Referring to the increasing popularity of music videos and web series made in the two countries on both sides of the border, he said, ''We should not put fetters on such cultural exchanges.'' Mahmud said his government is working to enable its people watch more Indian films in theatres.

''We have facilitated the release of 10 Hindi films in Bangladesh,'' he said.

He said both India and Bangladesh are facing the same issue -- single screens closing down and multiplexes coming up.

''Both of us have to fight the trend,'' he added.

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu said literary works have made the barbed wire and politics irrelevant. Eminent director Goutam Ghosh, who was also present at the programme, said, ''I hope people of Kolkata will enjoy Bangladeshi films.'' Twenty-four films, including Radio, Gunin and Beauty Circus, will be screened at Nandan complex as a part of the festival, which will continue till July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

