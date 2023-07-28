Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers; Rapper Travis Scott's concert at Egypt's pyramids cancelled and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers

A Los Angeles food bank created to support low-income families is now coming to the aid of striking and struggling Hollywood actors and writers, some of whom show up for free groceries with tears in their eyes. The World Harvest Food Bank on Venice has opened its doors to aid members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), who must show their union cards to receive a bag of groceries, including fresh produce.

Rapper Travis Scott's concert at Egypt's pyramids cancelled

A concert by U.S. rapper Travis Scott at the pyramids in Egypt has been cancelled, organiser Live Nation Middle East said on Wednesday, citing production issues. "Complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," Live Nation said in a statement on social media.

Fox likely to push Emmys to January due to strikes - reports

Fox is expected to announce soon that television's Emmys will be rescheduled to air in January next year due to strikes by writers and actors in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans. The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on Sept. 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it. O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Sinead O'Connor, singer of 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' dead at 56

Sinead O'Connor, the Irish singer known for her stirring voice, 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" and outspoken views, has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday. Brash and direct - her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture's long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O'Connor irrevocably changed the image of women in music.

Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder who sang 'Take It to the Limit,' dead at 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles who sang lead on the 1975 hit "Take It to the Limit," died on Wednesday of complications from lung disease, the band said on its website on Thursday. He was 77. Meisner, a bass player, joined Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in forming the original Eagles lineup in 1971, performing on classic albums such as "Eagles," "Desperado," "On the Border," "One of These Nights" and "Hotel California."

Reactions to the death of singer Sinead O'Connor

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday. Below is some reaction to her death:

Exclusive-Music rights giant BMI in renewed talks to sell itself -sources

Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), the music rights company representing top songwriters such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna, is once again exploring options including a sale after it ditched its non-profit model, people familiar with the matter said. BMI has turned to Goldman Sachs Group, the investment bank that also advised it on deal discussions last year, for guidance as it fields interest from potential acquirers, including private equity firms, the sources said, cautioning that the company may still decide not to sell itself.

Tearful Kevin Spacey 'humbled' by acquittal on all sex charges in London trial

A tearful Kevin Spacey said he was "humbled" after a jury in a London court found him not guilty on Wednesday of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men. After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation, the jury acquitted the Oscar-winning U.S. actor by a majority on nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

