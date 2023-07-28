Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp for Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2023

Dressed in an electric blue lehenga crafted by couturier Gaurav Gupta, actor Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp to the beats of Indian classical music on the third day of the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 here.

On Thursday night, Gupta presented his 2023 couture collection, titled 'Hiranyagarbha', to the Indian audiences after showcasing it at the Paris Haute Couture Week earlier this month.

Inspired from the manifested cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements: earth (prithvi), water (jal), fire (agni), air (vayu), and space (akasha) from the universal womb, according to a note from the designer.

Gupta said Kapoor's ensemble was inspired by the water element.

''It is all about different colours and elements coming together. You see orbital embroideries and pearls. Glitzy embroideries like her lehenga right here and electrifying Janhvi on the ramp as well. ''Her look is electrifying and at the same time, it's serene as Janhvi is. This is inspired by water as part of the 'Hiranyagarbha','' he told reporters at the post-show press conference held at DLF Emporio here.

The collection is ''a journey from birth, transformation, realisation, and eventual harmony with the cosmos'', the designer said.

Kapoor's lehenga was adorned with 3,000 hand-embroidered bugle beads and took 457 man hours to be made.

The ''Bawaal'' actor, who has worn Gupta's designs for events and magazine covers in the past as well, said she was ''thrilled'' to walk the ramp for the couturier. ''We were talking about doing something like this for so long and finally, we have done it. I'm so excited. It has been a great day, we've all had a great time,'' she added.

For this edit of the couture collection, the designer expanded the 'Hiranyagarbha' story (about the beginning of the universe as described in Vedas) to include reception cocktail lehengas, gowns, saris and modern hybrid silhouettes with the synergies of comfortable, confident, easy couture.

Further, Gupta added whimsical creatures such as dragons, pegasus, and centaur which were rendered in 3-D embroideries onto tuxedos and bandhgalas under the menswear segment.

The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2.

