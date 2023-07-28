Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana wrap 'Stree 2' Chanderi shoot schedule

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana on Friday said he has completed the Chanderi shoot schedule of his upcoming film ''Stree 2''.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor started filming in Chanderi, MP, earlier this month.

''Chanderi se chaley Andheri! Schedule one WRAP! #Stree2,'' Khurrana posted on Instagram alongside a photograph with Rao and co-actor Abhishek Banerjee.

The film, backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is a sequel to the hit horror comedy ''Stree'', which was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed features of 2018.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi rounds out the cast. It is scheduled to be released in August next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)