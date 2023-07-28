Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi wraps up shoot of ‘Illegal 3’

Actor Akshay Oberoi shared his shooting experience for ‘Illegal 3’ after wrapping up the shoot of his series.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:25 IST
Akshay Oberoi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Akshay Oberoi shared his shooting experience for 'Illegal 3' after wrapping up the shoot of the courtroom drama. While talking about his experience of shooting for 'Illegal 3', Akshay expressed his gratitude and said, "Working on 'Illegal' has been an incredible journey for me. I am thankful to the entire team for their unwavering support and belief in my abilities as an actor. The love and appreciation from the audience for the previous seasons have been overwhelming, and I can't wait for everyone to witness the thrilling narrative of Season 3."

The actor will be seen reprising his role as a lawyer in the series. He has posted glimpses of the shoot on his social media handle also. He posted a picture of his script and a view of rain outside. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Shoot Days. #Shootlife. #IllegalSeason3."

The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved. Akshay's portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his return for the third instalment.

The legal drama series also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra will return for another season. The show is directed by Sahir Raza. (ANI)

