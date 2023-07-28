Left Menu

Anshuman Jha's ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' to have world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Actor Anshuman Jha talked about his black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which will have its world premiere on August 17 in the category, 'Centrepiece Spotlight Film' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, Australia.

Actor Anshuman Jha talked about his black comedy thriller 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which will have its world premiere on August 17 in the category, 'Centrepiece Spotlight Film' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, Australia. He said, "I am thrilled to present 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2023. I thank the jury at IFFM 2023 for selecting us as the 'Centrepiece Spotlight'. And I am very grateful to my team Jetty Films and Golden Ratio Films for their trust & support through this challenging but memorable experience. We are excited to start the film's festival festival run in Australia & I hope the audience enjoys this cinematic journey. I hope Alfred Hitchcock is blessing us from there as this is my homage to him."

Jha's directorial film features Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman, and Tanmay Dhaninia. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films. Rasika also added, "I am delighted that our film is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which always has a discerning audience with an appetite for fun! It was an absolute joy collaborating with and playing off, my co-actors who helped me experience Ira in a very special way - a woman who navigates and negotiates patriarchy with an undeniable spirit and with a sense of mischief. I hope the film resonates with the audience". (ANI)

