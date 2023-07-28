Left Menu

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Thursday night, jetted off to an undisclosed location ahead of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor’s birthday.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST
Kiara Advani jets off with hubby Sidharth ahead of her birthday, see adorable selfie
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Thursday night, jetted off to an undisclosed location ahead of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared an adorable selfie from the airport which she captioned, "Time to," followed by an aeroplane emoticon.

Soon after Kiara shared the picture it went viral on social media. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

