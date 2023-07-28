Left Menu

Best Friends Offer Free Cancer Surgery on Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Each Year to Needy Patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:03 IST
New Delhi (India), July 28: In a heartwarming display of gratitude and empathy, best friends Paresh Geelani and Jay Patel have found a unique way to honor Sanjay Dutt, the renowned actor and cancer survivor, on his birthday every year. Sanjay Dutt, who has been an inspiration to many with his courage and determination in overcoming cancer, celebrates his birthday on the 29th of July.

Sanjay Dutt's journey through the ordeal of cancer was supported by his sisters Namrata and Priya, as well as his wife Manyata, and the entire family, which played a significant role in his successful battle against the dreaded disease. Priya Dutt, in particular, has been making remarkable progress by reaching out to cancer patients in need through the Nargis Dutt Foundation.

Recognizing the importance of the medical community in the fight against cancer, the duo expresses their heartfelt appreciation for various medical professionals who have been dedicatedly working to improve the lives of cancer patients. Among those mentioned are Dr. Sewanti Limaye, a renowned researcher in the field of cancer treatment, Dr. Navneet Shah, a tireless diabetologist and endocrinologist, and Dr. Shailesh Talati, an empathetic and knowledgeable medical oncologist.

Additionally, their childhood friend and owner of Shubham Cancer Hospital, Dr. Pinakin Shah, deserves special recognition for his unwavering commitment to offering medical assistance to those in need.

To further their noble cause and as a token of appreciation for the medical professionals' efforts, Paresh Geelani and Jay Patel have pledged to provide free cancer surgeries to deserving and needy patients on the auspicious occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the 29th of July, at Shubham Cancer Hospital in Ahmedabad. This gesture is a celebration of dedication, genuineness, and, above all, humanity in the face of life-threatening diseases like cancer.

Sanjay Dutt, who has become a global champion for cancer care through The Defeat-NCD Partnership at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, is now recognized as the face of the United Nations Cancer Awareness program, further emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and support for cancer patients worldwide.

This compassionate initiative by Paresh Geelani and Jay Patel serves as a shining example of how friends and communities can come together to make a positive impact on the lives of those facing challenging medical circumstances, and it reflects the true spirit of humanity in times of adversity.

