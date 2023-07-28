Left Menu

Meghan Markle’s show ‘Suits’ makes new streaming record, nearly four years after it got wrapped up

Meghan Markle’s hit show ‘Suits’ has reached a new viewership record about four years after the series ended, reported Page Six.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:21 IST
Meghan Markle’s show ‘Suits’ makes new streaming record, nearly four years after it got wrapped up
Meghan Markle (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California [US], July 28 (ANI):  Meghan Markle's popular show 'Suits' has reached a new viewership record about four years after the series ended, reported Page Six. After making its Netflix debut last month, the USA Network programme, which lasted from 2011 to 2019, reached 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time during the week of June 26 to July 2, per Nielsen

But the number of minutes watched for 'Suits' may be a tad higher since Nielsen only takes into account television viewing in the U.S., excluding streaming on phones and tablets, according to Page six. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama alongside Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

Despite having nine seasons, Markle left after Season 7 after being engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. The couple wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and have welcomed two children, son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2. The couple currently reside in Montecito, Calif., after stepping down from their royal duties. Although Markle previously left acting behind, sources told Page Six in May that she inked a deal with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel's talent agency, WME, to become a "power player" in the industry.

"Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn't about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show," an insider said, reported Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023