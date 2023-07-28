Lifestyle platform Myntra has introduced Runway Icons, a dedicated store for premium ethnicwear on its app, it said in a statement.

Attributing 60 per cent growth in the segment from metropolitan and Tier-1 cities, it said ethnicwear emerged among the most popular categories in Myntra's End of Reason sale in June this year.

Clothing like kurtas, sarees including sets and ready-to-wear options were the most popular while fusionwear, coord sets and ethnic dresses saw increased traction, Myntra said. The demand in tier-2 and 3 cities was driven by social media as consumers engaged with fashion content and purchased from new-age D2C brands, it added.

According to industry estimates, women's ethnic wear market is expected to reach about Rs 2 lakh crore by 2025, Myntra said. * * * * * * Cycle Marathon taking visitors on virtual journey of villages * As part of the launch of the Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar virtual platform, a ''Cycle Marathon'' took visitors on a virtual journey to villages.

Experiential platform Tagbin, which also curated the projection mapping show on Qutub Minar attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, used sensor-based technology for visitors to experience rural life through the marathon, it said.

The show will now be a daily spectacle that the general public can enjoy for free at 8:15 PM, Tagbin stated.

Other immersive experiences at the event included listening to synchronised audio from nearby rooftops and selecting projection patterns they wanted to see live on Qutub Minar.

