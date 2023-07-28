Left Menu

"My fans are my biggest achievement and pride”: Salman Khan shares his love for his fans

Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ said that his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to comeback on Weekend Ka Vaar.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:52 IST
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI):Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ said that his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Weekend Ka Vaar. He said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

During this Weekend ka Vaar, ‘Kaalkoot’ stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi will be coming as celebrity guests on the show. The show also witnessed heated conversations among the contestants.

Bebika Dhurve expressed his unhappiness towards Aashika Bhatia for not cleaning the house well and not doing her duty properly. "I am unwell, yet working. You still haven't cleaned the washroom well, nor have you cleaned the dustbin,” she said. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan shared his thoughts with Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani. He feels that as a team they should take care of each other in every term. He goes on to talk about cleanliness, but also feels that the Manisha has not been backing the team in this. He said, "Humari aadat nahi hai dikha kar kaam karne ki ya ek dusre ko help kar sunane ki. Safai rakho , kisi ko bolne ka mauka mat do.” (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

