Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles with birthday girl Huma Qureshi, see pic

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture from co-star Huma Qureshi's birthday party. 

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:20 IST
Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles with birthday girl Huma Qureshi, see pic
Sonakshi Sinha with Huma Qureshi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture from co-star Huma Qureshi's birthday party. Sonakshi took to Instagram Story and posted an adorable snap where she is seen posing happily with birthday girl Huma, rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and other friends.

She put a sticker of 'Cute' on the photo. Huma looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress. Whereas, Sonakshi and Zaheer were twining in white outfits at the party.

Several B-town celebs like Huma's brother Saqib Saleem, Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, and Sunny Singh among others marked their presence. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Huma recently be seen in her latest release 'Tarla'. 'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

The movie is streaming on the OTT platform, Zee 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023