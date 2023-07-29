Entertainment News Roundup: Reactions to the death of singer Sinead O'Connor; U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers

A Los Angeles food bank created to support low-income families is now coming to the aid of striking and struggling Hollywood actors and writers, some of whom show up for free groceries with tears in their eyes. The World Harvest Food Bank on Venice has opened its doors to aid members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), who must show their union cards to receive a bag of groceries, including fresh produce.

Fox likely to push Emmys to January due to strikes - reports

Fox is expected to announce soon that television's Emmys will be rescheduled to air in January next year due to strikes by writers and actors in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans. The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on Sept. 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor, singer of 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' dead at 56

Sinead O'Connor, the Irish singer known for her stirring voice, 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" and outspoken views, has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday. Brash and direct - her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture's long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O'Connor irrevocably changed the image of women in music.

Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder who sang 'Take It to the Limit,' dead at 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles who sang lead on the 1975 hit "Take It to the Limit," died on Wednesday of complications from lung disease, the band said on its website on Thursday. He was 77. Meisner, a bass player, joined Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in forming the original Eagles lineup in 1971, performing on classic albums such as "Eagles," "Desperado," "On the Border," "One of These Nights" and "Hotel California."

Reactions to the death of singer Sinead O'Connor

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday. Below is some reaction to her death:

