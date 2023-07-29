Left Menu

It is all what you see and how you see it: Designer JJ Valaya on his ‘Baroda’ collection

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:10 IST
Designer JJ Valaya (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian designer JJ Valaya on Friday wowed the audience with his new collection 'Baroda' on day 4 of the India Couture Week 2023. 'Baroda,' a potpourri of superb craftsmanship and sophisticated design statements, develops through three distinct interpretations (chapters). In the first chapter (Art Deco), the collection traverses a fusion based on the craft of Lipan but interpreted in a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs; it then moves on to a second chapter (Nomade) where Kutch motifs and mirror work rules albeit in a modern avatar; and finally moves to a third and final chapter (Royale) where the age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat finds its soul mate in patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.

Talking about his collection, Valaya told ANI, "I think in the end it is all what you see and how you see it. The communication language, to me today was the celebration of a very tricking past of Gujarat. where influenced from the Mughal empire, the Maratha empire and Portuguese come together and we created a new sub-language but more than anything it was celebration of grand Indian wedding He added, "The inspiration is from Gujarat. With the lots of other things like ribbon craft, other Kashmiri work, so all of things, you have to look at the clothes to realise that. Couture Collection of this magnitude take about 8 months to put together like right from research to experimenting then kind of coming out."

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who made their Cannes red carpet debut this year, kicked off the FDCI Opening Show on Tuesday with beautiful art pieces. Rahul Mishra will be closing the week off on August 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

