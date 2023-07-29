Left Menu

Birthday Special: Revisiting Sonu Sood's powerful on-screen performances

Sonu Sood has delivered several powerful on-screen performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences. As the actor turns 50 on Sunday, here is a list of some such performances.

Sonu Sood (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonu Sood has delivered several powerful on-screen performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences. As the actor turns 50 on Sunday, here is a list of some such performances. Dabangg

Sonu Sood portrayed the role of Chhedi Singh, the main antagonist in this action-comedy film. His performance was widely praised, and he managed to create a strong impact with his villainous character, going head-to-head with the film's protagonist, played by Salman Khan. Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi

Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi is a romantic drama film in which Sonu Sood played the lead role alongside  Isha Koppikar. The film revolves around Chandni who falls in love with Prem, a wealthy man. However, when her father passes away on the day of her engagement, Chandni decides to put her love aside and take responsibility for her siblings, sacrificing her own happiness for the well-being of her family. The movie is known for its emotional narrative and heartwarming performances by the lead actors. Jodhaa Akbar

Sonu's portrayed the character of Sujamal, a Rajput warrior and cousin of the female lead, played by Aishwarya Rai. His performance in this historical drama garnered appreciation from both critics and the audience. Happy New Year

In this heist comedy film, Sonu played the role of Jagmohan Prakash, a skilled hacker, and part of the gang led by Shah Rukh Khan. His comic timing and portrayal were well-received by the viewers. Simmba

In the cop-action drama film 'Simmba', Sonu played the main antagonist Durva Ranade, who is a corrupt politician and a key antagonist in the film. Sonu Sood's character Durva Ranade and Ranveer Singh's character Simmba have a faceoff, leading to a gripping and intense confrontation between the hero and the villain. The film was a massive box-office hit and received appreciation for its action-packed sequences. (ANI)

