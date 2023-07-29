Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers; Fox likely to push Emmys to January due to strikes - reports and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers

A Los Angeles food bank created to support low-income families is now coming to the aid of striking and struggling Hollywood actors and writers, some of whom show up for free groceries with tears in their eyes. The World Harvest Food Bank on Venice has opened its doors to aid members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), who must show their union cards to receive a bag of groceries, including fresh produce.

Fox likely to push Emmys to January due to strikes - reports

Fox is expected to announce soon that television's Emmys will be rescheduled to air in January next year due to strikes by writers and actors in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans. The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on Sept. 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it. O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said.

'Oppenheimer' and the story behind those who lost their land to the lab

In the movie "Oppenheimer" the eponymous character played by Cillian Murphy says the proposed site for a secret atomic weapons lab in northern New Mexico has only a boys' school and Indians performing burial rites. But there were homesteaders living on that land.

Orchestra from Rio's violent slum crosses Atlantic to play for pope

Born in one of the most violent slums in Rio de Janeiro, Caué Santos could have never imagined that one day he would cross the Atlantic to perform in Lisbon at an event attended by Pope Francis. For him, it is a dream come true. Santos, 16, is a violinist in an orchestra made up of young musicians from the sprawling Mare "favela", home to more than 140,000 people, where violent police raids and clashes between drug gangs are commonplace.

Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder who sang 'Take It to the Limit,' dead at 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles who sang lead on the 1975 hit "Take It to the Limit," died on Wednesday of complications from lung disease, the band said on its website on Thursday. He was 77. Meisner, a bass player, joined Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in forming the original Eagles lineup in 1971, performing on classic albums such as "Eagles," "Desperado," "On the Border," "One of These Nights" and "Hotel California."

(With inputs from agencies.)