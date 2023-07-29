JJ Valaya showcases latest collection at ICW; says after 33 years in industry, he is still having fun

Seeking inspiration is never a hurdle if one enjoys work, says ace couturier JJ Valaya, who believes in the concept of ''observe and absorb''.

The Delhi-based designer, one of the most popular names in the fashion industry, presented his latest couture collection ''Baroda'' at the ongoing FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) here on Friday.

Valaya said he still relishes the process of creating beautiful clothes and the acceptance he receives from fashion aficionados assures him that he is on the right path.

''Seeking inspiration is not a hurdle to cross if you truly enjoy what you are doing. Inspiration can come at any time. We observe all around us, absorb, and use what we absorb to create something beautiful. So 33 years later, I'm still having fun creating beautiful clothes, and I think the audience likes what we do. So, I don't intend to go anywhere,'' the couturier told PTI.

''Baroda'', the latest collection presented by the designer's eponymous label 'The House of Valaya', is a medley of exquisite craft of Gujarat and global style statements.

According to the collection note, the range consists of three chapters. In the first chapter (Art Deco), the collection traverses a fusion based on the craft of lippan, interpreted in a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs. The second chapter (Nomade) shows modern avatars of Kutch motifs and mirror work. The final chapter (Royale) features age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat being combined with patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.

Valaya said it took him eight months to put together the complete collection.

''It is a lot of effort. It took 8 months to create this, from research to frankly putting it together. Let's just say that after 8 months of hard work, we have to put something together for a 25-minute presentation, but for the beautiful, vibrant season that follows. So it is all based on Gujarat and various fashions of it,'' the fashion designer added.

The silhouettes, which ranged from lehenga, saree, sharara to sherwani and bandhgala, were crafted in fine silk and special weave fabrics enhanced with embroidery. The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2.

