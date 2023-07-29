Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt aces traditional look on birthday, greets fans, paps

Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 64 on Saturday. His birthday has been marked with much fanfare across the nation.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:44 IST
Sanjay Dutt aces traditional look on birthday, greets fans, paps
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 64 on Saturday. His birthday has been marked with much fanfare across the nation. A lot of his admirers gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Sanjay came outside his building to meet and greet his fans who were stationed outside his residence.

In the papped images and clips, Sanjay is seen waving at the shutterbugs and fans. He looked dapper in a white kurta set. He also sported a red tikka on his forehead, exuding 'Vaastav' vibes.

Fans loved his traditional birthday look. "He is oozing Vaastav vibes," a social user commented.

"Sanju Baba is looking dashing," another one wrote. On his birthday, Sanjay announced that he has joined the cast of 'Double iSmart', a sequel to Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh's 2019 hit iSmart Shankar. The film went on floors recently in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement of working in the movie, Sanjay tweeted, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects." He also shared a poster featuring his look from the film.

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay looks stylish in a suit. He sports earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The poster shows him lighting a cigar as guns point at him. The makers of Leo also unveiled Sanjay's look from the film. They unveiled a glimpse video and introduced him as Antony Das. The video shows the powerful world of Antony Das, where he is the ruler and everyone follows him.

Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you." The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023