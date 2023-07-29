Asif Ali's 'Kasargold' release date locked

Mridul Nair's directorial 'Kasargold' is all set to be out in theatres soon. The makers on Saturday announced that the film will be released on September 15.

Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne will feature in the lead roles. It is also the third Malayalam project from Yoodlee Films, the film studio division of Saregama India Ltd. "This is our third Malayalam film following 'Padavettu' which was a very socially relevant subject set in rural Kerala and 'Kaapa' which was an urban crime thriller. 'Kasargold' is a thrilling, youthful movie, set in the northernmost district of the State. As evident from the teaser, it's entertaining, it's crowd-pleasing but at the same time very cleverly staged and written, both in terms of characterization as well as plot twists," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India.

On what fans can expect from the film, Asif Ali said, "While thinking of a story, I prefer my protagonist to be relatable. That's the primary reason why Asif comes to mind because he brings a grain of truth to every performance of his. Additionally, we share a special vibe as we know each other well, which results in effective communication and yields good results." Sunny Wayne also expressed excitement about the film.

"Synergies across industries offer comprehensive production support and expertise, which will help increase the reach of Malayalam cinema beyond geographical boundaries and linguistic barriers. I have no doubt that this film will enthrall the masses all across the country," he wrote. Kasargold also features Siddique, Sambath Ram, Deepak Purambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya and Parasanth Murali. (ANI)

